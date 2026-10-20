The historic Bastar Dussehra featured the traditional Nisha Jatra ritual. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai performed the worship of arms, while Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma extended greetings as Jaipur prepared for Ravana effigy burning.

Chhattisgarh CM Marks Vijayadashami with Shastra Puja Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai performed the traditional worship of arms and offered prayers to Goddess Bhagwati at his residence on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “When a nation is protected by arms, it engages in the study of scriptures.” He said the worship of arms was performed with due rites and rituals, along with the adoration of Mother Bhagwati, praying for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of all the people of the state. He added that the festival, which celebrates the victory of righteousness, truth and justice, inspires people to embrace restraint alongside strength and unwavering dedication to duty alongside capability."This great festival, celebrating the victory of righteousness, truth, and justice, inspires us to embrace restraint alongside strength and unwavering dedication to duty alongside capability. May Chhattisgarh, blessed by the grace of Mother Durga, the creator of the universe, continue to advance steadfastly on the path of development, good governance, and prosperity, and may every family be filled with happiness, peace, and well-being—this is my heartfelt wish," the CM's post said. https://x.com/vishnudsai/status/2112446259353296996 Dussehra Preparations in Rajasthan In Rajasthan, preparations for Dussehra celebrations were also underway, with multiple colourful effigies of Ravana displayed along roadsides in Jaipur. Local artisans displayed effigies of different sizes as buyers and neighbourhood organisers selected them ahead of the traditional evening burning ceremonies. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of the state. In a post on X, Sharma said, “Heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival 'Vijayadashami', a symbol of the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, truth over falsehood, and good over evil!”"May the ideals of Lord Shri Ram inspire us all to tread the path of truth, justice, and duty," he added. अधर्म पर धर्म, असत्य पर सत्य और बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय के प्रतीक पावन पर्व 'विजयादशमी' की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएँ! प्रभु श्री राम के आदर्श हम सभी को सत्य, न्याय और कर्तव्य के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा दें। https://t.co/jmZF4K1EYP — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 20, 2026 Significance of Vijayadashami Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is associated with Lord Shri Ram's victory over Ravana and is observed through traditional rituals and the burning of Ravana effigies. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The historic Bastar Dussehra witnessed the traditional Nisha Jatra ritual, featuring nightlong worship and special offerings for the peace and prosperity of the region on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, a member of the erstwhile Bastar Royal Family, explained the significance of the ritual and how it has evolved over the years. “This is known as 'Nisha Jatra'. As you are aware, the 'havan' (sacrificial fire ritual) takes place after 'Ashtami' (the eighth day of the festival). Following the 'havan', a ritual offering—which includes a 'bali' (sacrificial offering)—is presented to the Maa. While this was once a secretive, private ritual, in today’s democratic setup, it has become more inclusive, with many people participating. We go there to offer our prayers and perform worship,” he told reporters.Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai performed the traditional worship of arms and offered prayers to Goddess Bhagwati at his residence on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “When a nation is protected by arms, it engages in the study of scriptures.” He said the worship of arms was performed with due rites and rituals, along with the adoration of Mother Bhagwati, praying for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of all the people of the state. He added that the festival, which celebrates the victory of righteousness, truth and justice, inspires people to embrace restraint alongside strength and unwavering dedication to duty alongside capability."This great festival, celebrating the victory of righteousness, truth, and justice, inspires us to embrace restraint alongside strength and unwavering dedication to duty alongside capability. May Chhattisgarh, blessed by the grace of Mother Durga, the creator of the universe, continue to advance steadfastly on the path of development, good governance, and prosperity, and may every family be filled with happiness, peace, and well-being—this is my heartfelt wish," the CM's post said. https://x.com/vishnudsai/status/2112446259353296996In Rajasthan, preparations for Dussehra celebrations were also underway, with multiple colourful effigies of Ravana displayed along roadsides in Jaipur. Local artisans displayed effigies of different sizes as buyers and neighbourhood organisers selected them ahead of the traditional evening burning ceremonies. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended Vijayadashami greetings to the people of the state. In a post on X, Sharma said, “Heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival 'Vijayadashami', a symbol of the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, truth over falsehood, and good over evil!”"May the ideals of Lord Shri Ram inspire us all to tread the path of truth, justice, and duty," he added. अधर्म पर धर्म, असत्य पर सत्य और बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय के प्रतीक पावन पर्व 'विजयादशमी' की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएँ! प्रभु श्री राम के आदर्श हम सभी को सत्य, न्याय और कर्तव्य के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा दें। https://t.co/jmZF4K1EYP — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 20, 2026Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is associated with Lord Shri Ram's victory over Ravana and is observed through traditional rituals and the burning of Ravana effigies. (ANI)