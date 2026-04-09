NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule have called for an unopposed by-election in Baramati, urging Congress to withdraw its candidate. They advocate for Sunetra Pawar's unopposed win as a tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar.

Pawar Calls for Unopposed Election

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday called for an unopposed by-election to the Baramati Assembly constituency while maintaining that the decision to withdraw its candidate in favour of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is up to Congress.

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Congress has fielded Akash More against the Mahayuti candidate and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, who needs to be part of the Assembly to be in the Deputy CM's seat. "Congress has decided to contest the election. It is a national party, so we can't say anything to them. But if I am asked, I would like to advise Congress that it would be best to have an unopposed election in Baramati. The decision is up to Congress," Pawar told reporters here.

Supriya Sule Echoes Appeal as Tribute

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also urged Congress to withdraw Akash More's candidature. In an X post, she called for an unopposed election as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar.

She said, "Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election. Ajit Dada's political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career." "In this moment of grief and remembrance, an unopposed election in Baramati would serve as a dignified and heartfelt tribute to his legacy of public service and inclusive politics. I sincerely appeal to the Congress leadership to consider this gesture in the spirit of respect, unity," the post read.

Congress Candidate in the Fray

Akash More is the secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. His father, Vijayrao More, was a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

By-election Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in six states. The two Maharashtra constituencies include Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district and Baramati in Pune district.

The seats fell vacant following the demise of MLA Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile from Rahuri and Mahrashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar from Baramati. Polling for these by-elections will be held on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)