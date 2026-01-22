Banking services are re-established in Chhattisgarh's naxal-hit Jagragunda after decades, with 600 villagers opening accounts. This ends their 70-km travel for banking and gives them direct access to government schemes, marking a major shift.

Villagers in naxal-hit Jagragunda in Chhattisgarh have gained direct access to government schemes as banking services have been reestablished. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the bank has been re-established and about 600 people have already opened accounts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Jagargunda was famous for its tamarind market, and the bank there was blown up by Naxalites. Now, a bank has been re-established there. Earlier, people had to travel 60-70 km to Bijapur, Sukma, or Dantewada for banking facilities. Now, with the opening of the bank in Jagargunda, about 600 people have already opened accounts, and the people are now getting access to banking facilities."

Banking Operations and Community Outreach

Bank Assistant Manager Shankar Mundari said the government had provided strong support for the initiative. "A branch has been opened in Jagargunda, Sukma district and over 600 accounts have already been opened here. There is no other bank within a 50-kilometre radius. Some villages are in the interior. We organise camps there. We have received strong support from the government. Jan Dhan accounts are being opened free of cost. We are also spreading awareness. Along with parents, accounts of students are also being opened," he said.

A Village Transformed: Residents Recount The Past

Jagargunda Sarpanch Nitya Kosma said that earlier Jagargunda had the highest naxalite influence in the district. Speaking to ANI, Nitya Kosma said, "Two decades ago, people in Jagargunda were forced to live a difficult, unsettled life. Earlier, there was no education, nor a hospital, nor any ration shop. Jagargunda had the highest naxalite influence in the district... In 2002, Maoists looted the bank here... Now, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government has established a bank here. Earlier roads here were in bad condition, and people used to be scared.

A local resident, Roshni Kashyap, said that earlier people had to walk for 60 to 70 kms. Speaking to ANI, she said, "There were a lot of problems here earlier. People did not have facilities... The bank opening here has helped people. People have received benefits because of the government."

From Naxal Stronghold to Economic Revival

Jagargunda, which lost its shine as Asia's famous market for tamarind due to naxal violence, is gaining momentum to become economically empowered, with a nationalised bank starting operations after years of naxal violence. With the efforts of the Chhattisgarh Government, a branch of the Indian Overseas Bank has been established in Sukma's Jagargunda, which had remained under Naxal control for several decades. Witnessing a major transformational shift, the picture of Jagargunda is changing.

Recalling the events of 2002, the Naxals had blown up the operational bank in Jagargunda and looted the cash. The bank's vault is still lying at the spot narrating the menace of naxal violence. After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Chhattisgarh, the impact of the decisive battle against Naxalism became clearly visible on the ground. The bank has reopened in the village, bringing happiness back to the villagers' faces. The benefits of government schemes are now reaching villagers directly in their bank accounts. People who once had to travel 60-70 kilometres just to access banking services now have a bank in their own village, and this has become the biggest symbol of Jagargunda's changing future.

Security and Development Go Hand-in-Hand

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P also said, "Continuous and extensive anti-naxal operations to eliminate naxalism, coupled with developmental works in the Bastar division, are the priority."

"In this sequence, banking facilities are being made available to the public in Jagargunda and other interior areas", he added.

Creating Opportunities for a Brighter Future

The IG further elaborated, saying, "With the restoration of banking facilities, continuous efforts are being made to create a positive environment for the revival of the tamarind market as well as for trade, commerce, education, and healthcare services. Certainly, access to banking facilities can provide better opportunities for employment and economic development, especially for the youth of the area." (ANI)