BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar shared a statement from the mother of a minor in the POCSO case against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son. The mother alleged manipulation, while the minister said his son must face the law if guilty.

Mother of Victim in Telangana POCSO Case Speaks Out

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader RS Praveen Kumar on Friday shared on social media a press release issued by the mother of a minor girl in the Telangana POCSO case involving Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son, urging people to listen to her voice amid what he described as threats and trolling. Sharing the statement on X, RS Praveen Kumar said, "Finally The Mother of Telangana POCSO Victim speaks out in the face of threats, trolling, and indifference by those who are powerful. Please lend your ears to her. Jai Telangana. Jai Hind."

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In the press release, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter had come into contact with Bandi Sai Bageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, in June 2025 and accused him of emotional manipulation and inappropriate behaviour. The mother alleged that the minor girl was subjected to repeated pressure, emotional distress and inappropriate physical conduct between December 2025 and January 2026.

The statement also alleged attempts to divert attention towards technical issues relating to age documents and administrative inconsistencies, while asserting that the core allegations under the POCSO Act remained unchanged. The mother appealed for a fair and independent investigation and urged the media and the public not to disclose the identity of the minor or circulate private material related to the case.

Union Minister Vows No Special Treatment for Son

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday declared that his son, Bandi Bhagirath, must face the full force of the law if found guilty in the alleged POCSO case, as his son moves to the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail, claiming he is the victim of a Rs 5 crore extortion plot.

While addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, the Union Minister emphasised that he seeks no special treatment or exemptions for his son. He said, "If anyone commits a mistake, even if it is my son, everyone is equal before the law. If my son has done anything wrong, he will definitely face punishment. I, Bandi Sanjay, do not want separate treatment for my son. Everyone is the same to me. The law favours no one and is equal for all in society. I am making this clear."

Accused Seeks Anticipatory Bail Amid Serious Charges

Earlier, Union Minister Bnadi Sanjay's son and a student at Mahindra University, Bandi Sai Bageerath, approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following serious allegations of sexual harassment. The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act. (ANI)