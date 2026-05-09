Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, filed a police complaint in Karimnagar over an alleged honey-trap and extortion attempt. He claims a woman used her daughter as bait and demanded Rs 2-3 crore, threatening a POCSO case.

Son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhagirath on Saturday filed a police complaint at Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement.

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Details of Alleged Honey-Trap and Extortion

According to the statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail."

The statement further claimed that as the alleged harassment and intimidation escalated, Bandi Sai Bhagirath lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar police. In the complaint, he reportedly alleged that attempts were being made to extort nearly Rs 2-3 crore from him and pressure him into submission.

The statement also alleged that the woman was trying to divert the case by misrepresenting her daughter's age and creating fear through media reports by threatening to file a POCSO case, claiming that a minor girl had been harassed.

According to the statement, after allegedly failing to secure the demanded amount, the woman approached the media and turned the matter into a controversy.

Police Probe Political Motive and Past Incidents

The statement further alleged that the entire "honey-trap" episode was orchestrated for political and financial gain.

The matter is currently under police investigation.

Following the complaint, the police reportedly began examining the woman's activities and are also probing whether she had been involved in similar incidents in the past.