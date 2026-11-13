Ballari district has finalized preparations for the KPSC competitive exam on Nov 15. Over 12,000 candidates will sit for the test across 20 centers, with authorities implementing strict security, transport, and facility arrangements.

Ballari Prepares for KPSC Group A and B Exam Set for November 15

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Probationers Group 'A' and 'B' competitive examination will be held on November 15 at 20 exam centres in Ballari city, said Deputy Commissioner K. Nagendra Prasad on Friday. He was speaking at a press conference held at the new District Administration Bhavan auditorium on Tuesday regarding the preparatory arrangements for the KPSC KAS exam to be held on Nov 15.

A total of 12,004 candidates will appear for the exam in Ballari district. All arrangements have been made by the district administration to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner, he said. For the convenience of candidates coming from outside, accommodation has been arranged on November 14. For women candidates, the designated venue is the Karnataka State Open University Regional Centre. For men candidates, the venue is Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan. Similarly, KKRTC has arranged additional buses from time to time from various places to exam centres to enable candidates to reach on time, he said.

Drinking water, toilets and other essential basic facilities have been mandatorily arranged at all exam centres. As a precautionary measure to avoid power disruption, a generator facility has also been arranged. 200-metre area around exam centres has been declared a prohibited zone, and Xerox centres and internet centres have been ordered not to function, he said. All exam centres have been equipped with essential systems like CCTV cameras, frisking, face recognition and jammers. 24/7 CCTV has been installed inside and outside exam centres, and police personnel have been deployed. Webcasting will be live-streamed through NIC at the ZP office. Four nodal officers and staff have been appointed for each centre. Paramedical staff has been deployed for candidates with hearing or other health issues and adequate police security arrangements have also been made. Candidates must report to exam centres two hours in advance and must compulsorily bring their admit card and photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card / Voter ID), DC said.

District Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said more than 100 police personnel are keeping vigil across the district to prevent spreading fake news on social media and strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false messages. For security at 20 exam centres, 13 Inspectors, 20 PSIs, 250 HC/PC staff and 150 Home Guards have been deployed. Two DySPs have been deployed for supervision and will personally visit centres for inspection, she said. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Zubair N was present on the occasion.