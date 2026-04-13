Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah extended Baisakhi greetings. Singh noted the festival reflects farmers' spirit and resilience, while Shah wished for prosperity, good health, and renewed energy in people's lives.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah Extend Baisakhi Greetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi, saying that the festival reflects the spirit of India's farmers, cultural traditions, and core values of unity, hard work, and resilience.

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In a post on X, the Defence Minister said the occasion should inspire the nation to move forward with renewed commitment towards inclusive growth and social harmony. "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival reflects the spirit of our farmers, the richness of our cultural traditions, along with the values of unity, hard work and resilience. May this occasion inspire us to move forward with renewed commitment towards inclusive growth, social harmony as well as the collective progress of our nation," Singh wrote. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. This festival reflects the spirit of our farmers, the richness of our cultural traditions, along with the values of unity, hard work and resilience. May this occasion inspire us to move forward with renewed commitment towards… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 13, 2026 Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the people, wishing prosperity, good health, and renewed energy in their lives.

He conveyed his wishes and highlighted the spirit of the festival, which is celebrated with enthusiasm across northern India, especially in Punjab. "Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Baisakhi. May this festival of enthusiasm and joy bring prosperity and good health to your life, and may it infuse happiness, peace, and new energy--I offer this wish. Lakh-Lakh Congratulations to all on the sacred festival of Vaisakhi," Shah wrote.

Reiterating his festive message, he added, "May this festival of enthusiasm and happiness bring prosperity and good health to your life, and may it infuse happiness, peace, and new energy--I offer this wish."

The Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

Founding of the Khalsa Panth

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

The festival is widely celebrated with traditional music, dance, and community gatherings, with devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest season.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Remembered

On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, which remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. The massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. (ANI)