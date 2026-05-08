The Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the bail plea of MCD Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who was arrested by the CBI in a Rs 4 lakh bribery case. He and a co-accused were remanded in judicial custody for accepting a bribe for a favourable outcome.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of MCD Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Mishra (Lt. Colonel on Deputation in MCD), who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged bribery case involving Rs 4 lakh. Special Judge Sudhansu Kaushik rejected the bail application after hearing detailed arguments from both the counsel representing the accused and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court order is yet to be uploaded.

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On April 1, the court remanded Abhishek Kumar Mishra, along with another accused, Devanshu Gautam, in judicial custody in connection with the case. According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Gautam had allegedly accepted the bribe amount on behalf of Mishra, which was later recovered from him. The agency further stated that the money was subsequently handed over to Mishra's wife by Gautam, after which it was recovered from Mishra's residence during the investigation.

Background of the Bribery Allegations

The CBI had arrested the Deputy Commissioner and an Administrative Officer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from an MCD employee who was facing departmental proceedings, in return for favourable consideration in the matter. It is alleged that Mukesh Kumar Sharma and his colleague Gajender Kumar, both employees of the MCD, were under suspension and facing a departmental inquiry being conducted by Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara (North), MCD, Delhi on deputation.

The CBI further alleged that Devanshu Kumar Gautam, working as an Administrative Officer in MCD, acted as a middleman and conduit for Mishra, and demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Mishra to influence the departmental proceedings. Mukesh Kumar had lodged a complaint with the CBI on March 27, and acting on the complaint, the CBI caught red-handed Devanshu Kumar Gautam after he accepted a bribe of Rs. 4 Lakh from the complainant in his car at Rajghat Parking.

CBI Trap and Arrest

After accepting the bribe, Gautam allegedly informed Mishra over the phone that the money had been collected. Mishra then allegedly instructed Gautam to deliver the cash to his residence, stating that he was busy with official work. Subsequently, Gautam allegedly delivered the bribe amount to Mishra's wife. The CBI team later waited for Mishra to arrive at his residence, and upon his arrival, the raiding team arrested him and recovered the bribe amount from his house.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has stated that it is in possession of audio recordings of conversations relevant to the case. (ANI)