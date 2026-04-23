The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham opened for devotees on Thursday morning. With this, the Char Dham Yatra is fully open. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted pilgrims and appealed for a safe and environmentally friendly pilgrimage.

The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees at 6:15 AM on Thursday, following traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras. The temple premises were decorated to mark the commencement of the pilgrimage season.

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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Today, with full rites and rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras, the gates of the sacred Badrinath Dham, the earthly Vaikunth, will be opened for devotees. May the grace of Lord Badrinath Vishal bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all devotees. May this sacred occasion bring a message of spiritual energy, faith, and a positive beginning for everyone. A hearty welcome and warm greetings to all of you for the Holy Char Dham Yatra - 2026."

Speaking to ANI, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "With the opening of the portals to Badrinath Dham today, Char Dham is completely open. With the blessings of all four dhams and the blessings of Bhagwan Badri Vishal, may the Char Dham yatra be safe and well. May the regulations of Yatra be followed..."

On the auspicious occasion of the opening of Baba Badrinath's portals, Uttarakhand Chief Minister interacted with pilgrims and locals. A devotee, while speaking to ANI, said, "We had great darshan. May Baba Badrinath bless everyone."

CM Appeals for Safe, Green Yatra

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Mana, where he toured the area and interacted warmly with pilgrims and residents. On the occasion, he appealed to everyone to contribute towards making the Char Dham Yatra safe, pleasant, and environmentally sustainable, emphasising the importance of a plastic-free green pilgrimage. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that with continuous efforts by the state government and support from the central government, these villages will reach new heights of development and play a crucial role in building a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Kedarnath Dham Portals Opened Earlier

Earlier on Wednesday, a remarkable confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality was witnessed at Kedarnath Dham as the sacred doors of Lord Kedarnath were ceremonially opened for devotees amid full rituals and traditions.

Marking the opening of the temple, Chief Minister Dhami performed special prayers with Vedic chants and complete rituals. During the ceremony, he took a solemn pledge and offered the first prayer in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad gathered at Kedarnath Dham to witness the historic moment. As the temple doors opened, the premises resonated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev," creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that Kedarnath Dham, along with the Char Dham, represents the spiritual identity of Uttarakhand. He reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and well-organised pilgrimage experience for all devotees. He added that he is personally reviewing arrangements regularly to ensure that no pilgrim faces inconvenience. (ANI)