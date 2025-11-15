Mountaineer Bachendri Pal donated Rs 10 lakh to the Uttarakhand CM's Relief Fund. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked her and also participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event, honouring freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned mountaineer Bachendri Pal donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On her behalf, the Rs 10 lakh cheque was handed over to the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by Vinod Uniyal, Vice Chairperson of the State Women's Entrepreneurship Council.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for Bachendri Pal's social contribution, stating that the spirit of support and service during challenging times strengthens society. He added that such contributions not only help those in need but also inspire people to participate in public welfare initiatives.

Bachendri Pal was the India's first woman to climb Mount Everest. She achieved the feat on May 23, 1984.

CM Dhami Attends Tribal Pride Day Celebration

Earlier today, CM Dhami participated in the 'Tribal Pride Day Celebration' organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Shri Guru Nanak Inter College Ground in Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar.

November 15 is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Tributes to Birsa Munda

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami paid rich tributes to Birsa Munda, calling him a symbol of courage, sacrifice and tribal identity. He said that Birsa Munda's contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts to protect the rights, land and culture of tribal communities continue to inspire generations across the country.

Dhami added that the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across India reflects the nation's deep respect for the sacrifices and legacy of tribal heroes.

Government Initiatives for Tribal Welfare

The Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state government for the welfare and upliftment of tribal communities in Uttarakhand. He stated that special focus is being given to education, livelihood, health facilities, road connectivity, and the preservation of tribal art, culture, and traditions.

Dhami reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring that development schemes reach the remotest tribal regions of the state.

Dhami said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought tribal communities to the forefront of national development, with significant expansion of tribal welfare schemes, scholarships, Eklavya schools and opportunities for entrepreneurship. He added that Uttarakhand is committed to carrying forward these efforts with greater speed and transparency. (ANI)