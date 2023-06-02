Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baby Ariha Shah an Indian, send her back as soon as possible: India tells Germany

    Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the prolonged stay of Ariha in German foster care and the violation of her social, cultural, and linguistic rights are matters of great concern for the Indian government and the parents.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    India has made an appeal to Germany to repatriate an Indian baby girl who has been under foster care in Berlin for more than 20 months, emphasizing the importance of placing the child in her linguistic, religious, cultural, and social environment.

    The custody of Ariha Shah was taken by German authorities on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, citing allegations of harassment by her parents.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking assistance in repatriating Ariha back to India.

    Bagchi emphasized that Ariha Shah is an Indian citizen, and her national identity and socio-cultural background should be the primary factors determining her foster care placement.

    The Indian government urged the German authorities to take all necessary measures to facilitate Ariha's early return to India, as it is her inherent right as an Indian citizen. The government remains committed to ensuring her repatriation, the MEA official said.

    India expressed dismay over the sudden shift of the child from her current foster parent to a specialized foster care arrangement, highlighting concerns about its impact on her emotional and mental development.

    The Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Berlin have been consistently advocating for Ariha's return to India. India has a strong child welfare and protection system, and there are potential foster parents in India who are willing to provide care within her own socio-cultural environment.

    The German authorities have been informed about India's child protection system, and details of potential foster parents have been shared with them.

    The extended placement of Ariha in German foster care, which infringes upon her social, cultural, and linguistic rights, is a matter of deep concern for the Indian government and the parents, concluded Bagchi.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 7:45 PM IST
