    Baba Siddique Murder: MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui's photo found on shooter's phone

    A new twist in the Baba Siddique murder case: a photo of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, has been found on the shooters' phones. Information was shared via Snapchat, and the initial one crore deal was finalized for a lesser amount.

    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Baba Siddique murder case: The Mumbai Police, investigating the murder of Baba Siddique, are encountering surprising facts daily. A photo of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, has been found on the mobile phones of the suspects involved in the former minister's murder. All details were shared with the shooters and their handlers through Snapchat. Mumbai Police stated: The deal for Baba Siddique's murder, which initially started at one crore rupees, was finalized for a much lower amount.

    • Mumbai Police revealed: The shooter and conspirators used Snapchat to share information. They would delete messages after finalizing deals or strategies.
    • Mumbai Police arrested Ram Kanojia, the first contract killer gang contacted for Baba Siddique's murder. Ram Kanojia is the person who had demanded one crore rupees.
    • Arrested suspect Ram Kanojia said that he was initially offered the contract. But he had demanded one crore rupees. He did this so that he wouldn't get the contract upon hearing the large sum. Ram Kanojia said he knew it wouldn't be easy to escape after killing Baba Siddique.
    • Suspect Ram Kanojia revealed that fugitive suspect Shubham Lonkar had contacted him for Baba Siddique's murder. But after the high demand, he started looking for shooters from UP.
    • Shubham Lonkar knew that the UP shooters would be largely unaware of Baba Siddique and would demand less money.
    • Mumbai Crime Branch stated: Maharashtra resident Ram Kanojia knew the consequences of Baba Siddique's murder. This is why he was hesitant to take the contract.
    • Police said Shubham Lonkar chose Dharamraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam from UP and Gurnail Singh from Haryana for Baba Siddique's murder. Police said that Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar are absconding. A lookout notice has been issued against them.
