Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences to UP CM Yogi Adityanath following the demise of his mother, Savitri Devi, at age 91. PM Modi and other political figures have also extended their sympathies to the CM.

Azam Khan Extends Condolences to CM Yogi Adityanath on Mother's Death

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Friday expressed condolences to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the demise of his mother, Savitri Devi. Speaking to reporters, Khan said, "Our sympathies are with him, and we pray that the Almighty grants him patience."

CM Yogi Adityanath posted a brief tribute on Friday after his mother, Savitri Devi, died at the age of 91 in Uttarakhand, even as he continued carrying out official duties. In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath stated, "Maa... Om Shanti."

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at his ancestral village of Panchur in Pauri Garhwal and paid his last respects and floral tributes to his mother, who passed away on the morning of the Igas festival. A wave of grief has gripped the village and the surrounding region following her demise. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Yogi and condoled the demise of his mother. Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.