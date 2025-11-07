The Ministry of Ayush marked National Cancer Awareness Day by stressing the importance of public awareness, early detection, and healthy lifestyles to combat cancer, the second leading cause of global deaths, through integrative healthcare.

The Ministry of Ayush, on National Cancer Awareness Day, highlighted the need to strengthen public awareness and early detection efforts as cancer remains the second leading cause of death globally. Many countries across the world have recorded considerable numbers of oral, cervical and breast cancer cases. India is placing increased emphasis on education, screening and holistic health practices to address the challenge more effectively.

A large share of the cancer burden stems from preventable factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, environmental pollutants and HPV infections, highlighting the need for stronger awareness and timely action. Early detection greatly improves survival, particularly for breast, cervical and oral cancers that can be identified at more treatable stages through routine screening. With many cancers preventable and several potentially curable when diagnosed early, sustained healthy lifestyle choices remain critical. Avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, eating plant-based diets, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and reducing exposure to smoke and pollutants collectively help lower risk and support long-term wellbeing.

A Proactive and People-Centric Approach

Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasised that safeguarding public health requires a proactive and people-centric approach to cancer awareness and prevention. He noted that the Ministry's expanding initiatives, including integrative cancer-care centres, collaborative research efforts and community-focused programmes, aim to ensure that affordable, holistic and supportive care reaches every citizen. He added that integrative models combining modern oncology with Ayush systems can significantly improve quality of life, particularly for vulnerable sections of society.

Strengthening Patient-Centric Solutions

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, highlighted that India's expanding network of integrative cancer-care initiatives reflects the Ministry's commitment to strengthening evidence-based, patient-centric solutions. He noted that Centres of Excellence, collaborative research platforms and partnerships with leading institutions such as TMC-ACTREC, Arya Vaidya Sala, AIIMS and other reputable organisations are helping advance new therapeutic insights, improve symptom management and enhance quality of life for cancer patients. He added that these initiatives demonstrate the capacity of Ayush systems to complement modern oncology through systematic research, trained manpower and clinically validated supportive care.

Key Centres of Excellence

The Ministry of Ayush is expanding integrative cancer care through key Centres of Excellence, including those at TMC-ACTREC, Mumbai, for integrative care and Ayush drug discovery. These centres support in-silico, preclinical and clinical studies, specialised OPDs and capacity building. At Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, a dedicated CoE focuses on quality of life and supportive therapy, managing 26,356 cancer patients, including 338 lung cancer cases in the last two years, and demonstrating the impact of integrated patient care.

India's Comprehensive Strategy

The Ministry of Ayush reiterates that prevention, early diagnosis and integrative supportive care must remain central to India's response to the growing cancer burden. Strengthening awareness, improving access to screening and encouraging healthier lifestyle choices are essential to reducing risk and improving outcomes. The efforts complement the vision of combining modern medical approaches with the preventive and supportive strengths of Ayush systems to offer a comprehensive pathway to lowering the national burden and enhancing the well-being of patients and communities. (ANI)