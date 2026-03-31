Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini lauded Ayurveda as the most sustainable system for managing lifestyle diseases like stress and diabetes. At Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College's Golden Jubilee, he highlighted government efforts to boost the AYUSH sector.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Ayurveda remains the most sustainable system of care for managing lifestyle-related diseases arising from modern living, including stress, diabetes and hypertension. He said Ayurveda ensures a holistic balance of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

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The Chief Minister was addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Chandigarh on Tuesday. On this occasion, he inaugurated a newly constructed academic block, released a scientific journal and honoured dignitaries associated with the institution. He also congratulated BAMS students for their excellent examination results.

Government Initiatives to Strengthen AYUSH Sector

The Chief Minister said the Haryana Government is continuously strengthening the AYUSH sector by upgrading infrastructure in Ayurvedic institutions, promoting research, and expanding opportunities for practitioners, according to a release. He said Krishna AYUSH University has been established in Kurukshetra at a cost of around Rs. 500 crore, with the college affiliated to it.

Expanding Services and Manpower

He informed that AYUSH wings have been set up in all districts under the National Health Mission, with yoga experts appointed to strengthen preventive healthcare. For expanding AYUSH services at the grassroots level, 572 AYUSH medical officers have been recruited. So far, 400 Ayurvedic dispensaries and 138 sub-health centres have been upgraded into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AYUSH), while Panchakarma centres are being established in every district.

New Infrastructure and Hospitals

He further said that the construction of Baba Khetanath Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Patikara (Narnaul) has been completed, while several AYUSH institutions and hospitals in Nuh, Ambala, Hisar and Panchkula are at various stages of construction and development.

Promoting Yoga for Rural and Global Well-being

Highlighting the global recognition of yoga, the Chief Minister said its worldwide acceptance is largely due to the efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, under whose initiative June 21 was declared International Yoga Day. He added that the state government is committed to promoting yoga in rural areas through the establishment of yoga and Vyayamshalas in 6,500 villages. So far, 965 Vyayamshalas have become operational and work is underway on 139 more.

Message to Ayurveda Students

Addressing students, the Chief Minister said they are the future of Ayurveda and must carry forward this ancient system of knowledge while adapting it to modern requirements through innovation, dedication and research-driven advancement. (ANI)