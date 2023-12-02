Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala?

A post is going viral on social media stating that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad eats only non-vegetarian food here and tends to be Brahmin outside Kerala.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala often garners significant attention in the media. Gandhi tries a variety of foods from local tea shops and bakeries. Following his recent visit to the state, a post is going viral on social media stating that the Congress MP from Wayanad eats only non-vegetarian food here and tends to be Brahmin outside Kerala.

Campaign:

A picture of Rahul Gandhi eating chicken and kebabs at the dinner table is circulating on Facebook. A person named Biju Nedumonkavu posted the picture on the Facebook group Sakhakkale Munnoott. The post says that Rahul Gandhi eats non-veg food only when he comes to Kerala and outside Kerala he is a Brahmin who does not eat meat and fish. However, the fact check revealed that what is said in the post is against the facts.

Fact:

The authenticity of the image was verified through a reverse image search, revealing that it was not related to Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala. A similar picture of Rahul Gandhi eating, including chicken, was found in a Hindustan Times article dated April 27, 2023, titled "Rahul Gandhi's Food Walk in Delhi." This news source, along with another national media outlet, Indian Express, published images of the same food tour, providing evidence that Rahul Gandhi consumes non-vegetarian food even outside of Kerala. It underscores the importance of fact-checking and cross-referencing information before drawing conclusions based on images circulating on social media.

The propaganda that Rahul Gandhi eats non-veg food only when he comes to Kerala is wrong. Fact check revealed that Rahul eats non-veg even when he is outside Kerala.