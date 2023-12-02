Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala?

    A post is going viral on social media stating that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad eats only non-vegetarian food here and tends to be Brahmin outside Kerala.

    Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala? rkn
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala often garners significant attention in the media. Gandhi tries a variety of foods from local tea shops and bakeries. Following his recent visit to the state, a post is going viral on social media stating that the Congress MP from Wayanad eats only non-vegetarian food here and tends to be Brahmin outside Kerala.

    Campaign:

    A picture of Rahul Gandhi eating chicken and kebabs at the dinner table is circulating on Facebook. A person named Biju Nedumonkavu posted the picture on the Facebook group Sakhakkale Munnoott. The post says that Rahul Gandhi eats non-veg food only when he comes to Kerala and outside Kerala he is a Brahmin who does not eat meat and fish. However, the fact check revealed that what is said in the post is against the facts. 

    Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala? rkn

    Fact:

    The authenticity of the image was verified through a reverse image search, revealing that it was not related to Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala. A similar picture of Rahul Gandhi eating, including chicken, was found in a Hindustan Times article dated April 27, 2023, titled "Rahul Gandhi's Food Walk in Delhi." This news source, along with another national media outlet, Indian Express, published images of the same food tour, providing evidence that Rahul Gandhi consumes non-vegetarian food even outside of Kerala. It underscores the importance of fact-checking and cross-referencing information before drawing conclusions based on images circulating on social media.

    Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala? rkn

    The propaganda that Rahul Gandhi eats non-veg food only when he comes to Kerala is wrong. Fact check revealed that Rahul eats non-veg even when he is outside Kerala.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts snt

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    Vaikathashtami 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance of Ashtami festival in Kerala rkn

    Vaikathashtami 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance of Ashtami festival in Kerala

    Winter session of Parliament: All-party meeting today; Here's what on the agenda AJR

    Winter session of Parliament: All-party meeting today; Here's what on the agenda

    Soil is the ultimate unifier Sadhguru's powerful message at COP28 summit

    'Soil is the ultimate unifier...' Sadhguru's powerful message at COP28 summit

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts snt

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts

    Did Shehnaaz Gill witness Sidharth Shukla's final moments? Paras Chhabra shares insights RBA

    Did Shehnaaz Gill witness Sidharth Shukla's final moments? Paras Chhabra shares insights

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    Vaikathashtami 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance of Ashtami festival in Kerala rkn

    Vaikathashtami 2023: Know date, rituals, history, significance of Ashtami festival in Kerala

    Animal Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film ATG

    'Animal': Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor amidst Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in film

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon