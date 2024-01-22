Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Our Lord Ram has arrived after waiting for centuries...' PM Modi after Ram Mandir consecration (WATCH)

    Adorned in a golden kurta paired with a cream dhoti and patka, PM Modi took the 'sankalp' for the pran pratishtha ceremony and proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi addresses guests, announces end to Ram Lalla's tent abode (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    After centuries of anticipation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 22) addressed the guests and joyously declared, "Lord Ram has finally arrived in his abode. After the patience we've shown for centuries and the sacrifices made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived."

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol inside the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22.

    Indian Air Force helicopters shower flower petals as Ram Lalla idol unveiled in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    The auspicious event witnessed the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol amidst grand celebrations in Ayodhya. Modi, leading the rituals, unveiled the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol and walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

    "I seek Lord Ram's forgiveness as we failed to arrange his return for hundreds of years," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister also thanked the judiciary for the Supreme Court's judgment favouring the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Everything happened according to law. I thank the judiciary for upholding the principles of justice," PM Modi said.

    "I want to tell those who said Ram Mandir will set the nation on fire that Lord Ram is not fire, he is energy; he is not just the present; he is omnipresent," PM Modi said.

    "We have to now lay a strong foundation for India for the next 1,000 years. We take the pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment. No matter how little we are, we all have a role play in developing a strong India," the Prime Minister further said.

    

    Sculptor Arun Yogiraj arrives in Ayodhya, calls himself 'luckiest' ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

    Adding to the majestic atmosphere, Indian Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises during the consecration.

    Expressing his sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!"

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
