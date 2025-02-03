Ayodhya experiences devotional rush as over 1 crore pilgrims visitAyodhya, devotees, pilgrims, Basant Panchami

Lakhs of devotees thronged Ayodhya for Basant Panchami and Mahakumbh, performing sacred rituals and offering prayers. Robust administrative arrangements ensured a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for pilgrims amidst the large crowds.

Amid vigilant administrative arrangements, devotees arriving in Ayodhya are filled with joy and devotion, chanting slogans in praise of Modi, Yogi, and Lord Shri Ram.

On Basant Panchami, lakhs of devotees performed sacred baths and offered prayers, further enriching the spiritual atmosphere.

For the first time since Ramlala was enthroned in the grand temple, Mahakumbh is being held in Prayagraj, drawing an influx of pilgrims to Ayodhya as well. Anticipating this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had deployed a dedicated team of officials to oversee the arrangements and ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

Following a public meeting in Milkipur on February 2, he reinforced instructions to officials, emphasizing that no devotee should face any difficulty.

The sacred bathing ritual on Basant Panchami began at dawn and continued until the afternoon, accompanied by acts of charity and devotion. Devotees then proceeded to maths and temples for darshan, with queues stretching till late evening at Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi.

The Ram Temple remains the spiritual epicenter of Ayodhya, attracting around three lakh devotees daily. The temple trust has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate darshan, keeping the temple open for 18 hours a day.

Simultaneously, Hanuman Garhi continues to witness a steady stream of devotees, reinforcing Ayodhya's deep-rooted spiritual significance.

The maths and temples of Ayodhya witnessed vibrant celebrations on Basant Panchami, as sadhus and saints joyfully played with colors, marking the festive spirit. As part of the rituals, abir and gulal were also applied to the deity seated in the sanctum sanctorum. Ramlala, the presiding deity, was adorned in new yellow garments, symbolizing the arrival of spring. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, gulal was applied to Ramlala, and priests exchanged it as prasad, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. A variety of offerings, including kheer, puri, dry fruits, and fruits, were presented as part of the sacred rituals.

While Prayagraj offers vast spaces for ritual baths, Ayodhya’s focus remains on Ramlala, drawing massive crowds to a concentrated area. Managing such a large gathering was a significant challenge, but effective administrative planning and strategy ensured smooth coordination.

IG Praveen Kumar highlighted key measures implemented for crowd management, including road diversions, designated parking areas, and a substantial police deployment to maintain order. Entry to the fairgrounds was regulated based on safety protocols, ensuring a hassle-free experience for devotees.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal affirmed that officers are monitoring the fair zone 24/7, with arrangements in place to accommodate 25,000 to 30,000 people.

Additionally, vehicles have been deployed to transport those sleeping in the open to designated shelters, ensuring their comfort and safety. As a result of these measures, devotees arriving in Ayodhya are experiencing well-organized facilities and a spiritually enriching atmosphere.

