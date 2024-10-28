Deepotsav 2024: 80,000 Diya Swastik set to shine as Ayodhya aims for World record with 2.8 million lamps

Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024 aims to set a world record with 2.8 million diyas illuminating the Saryu riverfront. Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, 30,000 volunteers create a stunning 80,000-diya Swastik, symbolizing auspiciousness and unity in a grand display of heritage and devotion.

Ayodhya’s iconic Deepotsav is set to dazzle this year as over 30,000 volunteers gather to illuminate the Saryu riverfront with 2.8 million diyas, aiming for a world record on October 30th. Organized under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, this year’s event features a stunning 80,000-diya Swastik symbol at Ghat No. 10, meticulously crafted by 150 dedicated volunteers to spread an auspicious message.

Under the leadership of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Pratibha Goyal, the diyas will line 55 ghats of the Saryu, with volunteers from multiple institutions collaborating under 2,000 supervisors. Volunteers, clad in ID cards and QR-coded T-shirts, have created intricate 16x16 diya grids, each containing 256 diyas, as part of the grand setup.

By Monday, October 28th, the diya placements will be finalized, followed by a detailed count on October 29th. Each diya, carefully filled with mustard oil under strict supervision, will be lit on Chhoti Diwali, marking Ayodhya’s attempt to set a new global record.

To support the massive effort, arrangements have been made for clean drinking water, food at the Bhajan Sandhya venue, and continuous cleanup around the ghats by university teams. Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, Deepotsav’s nodal officer, praised the dedication of the volunteers from universities, inter-colleges, and NGOs.

With meticulous planning and execution, Deepotsav 2024 is poised to light up Ayodhya in a grand celebration of heritage and unity, offering the world a luminous spectacle and message of auspiciousness.

