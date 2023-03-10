'Australian PM assured that Indian community's safety a priority': PM Modi

On January 23, the walls of the revered ISKCON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park were vandalized with graffiti "Hindustan Murdabad", On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 10) said that the Australian PM Anthony Albanese has assured of the Indian community's safety after incidents of vandalism of temples.

Addressing a joint briefing, PM Modi said, "I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them."

Recently, Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple, a prominent Hindu temple in Brisbane was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters. It can be seen that this is the fourth incident of vandalism against Hindu temples in two months in Australia.

On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti in Melbourne.

India has repeatedly condemned the vandalism against the Hindu temples in Australia and has raised the issue with the Australian government.