AUJP chief Humayun Kabir demands a probe into a 'sting video' released by TMC, calling it AI-generated. The video, where he allegedly discusses a deal, led AIMIM to sever its alliance with his party ahead of West Bengal assembly polls.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) Founder Humayun Kabir on Monday demanded an investigation into the allegations surrounding a purported "sting video" posted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that the truth should be brought out through a probe.

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Speaking to ANI in Murshidabad, Kabir said, "There is CBI, NIA and ED, and Mamata Banerjee has CID in West Bengal...All the machinery is in their hands. The allegations they are levelling against me should be investigated, and the truth should be brought out. I am ready to face it."

This comes after a "sting video" posted on X by the TMC, in which the AJUP chief purportedly said that he had struck a deal of "Rs 1,000 crore". AIMIM said that it raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims". Kabir, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the video is AI-generated.

AIMIM Withdraws Alliance

Earlier, Owaisi's AIMIM announced its decision to withdraw its alliance with the party headed by Kabir. The AIMIM declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect.

The AIMIM also used the occasion to highlight what it described as the continued socio-economic marginalisation of Muslims in West Bengal. The party stated that the community remains "one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed," despite decades of governance by parties claiming a secular political framework, including the All India Trinamool Congress and previous administrations.

TMC Accuses Kabir of Collusion

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Arindam Guin dismissed Humayun Kabir as a "traitor". He accused Kabir of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dividing Muslim votes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.