AUJP founder Humayun Kabir claims he was attacked by TMC supporters in Murshidabad, accusing police of bias. TMC countered, alleging Kabir disrupted polling with criminals. The clash followed a crude bomb incident ahead of the first phase of polling.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that he was "suddenly attacked" by Trinamool Congress supporters in Murshidabad after he visited the Nowda area over the crude bomb incident. Speaking with ANI, Humayun Kabir accused West Bengal Police of selectively targeting his party supporters, demanding the suspension of Additional SP Majeed Khan, calling him a "TMC dalaal." "The public will give a reply to TMC. TMC's 'goondagiri' will end on 4th May 2026. I was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take action, the police lathi-charged them. Additional SP Majeed Khan should be suspended. He is the real criminal and TMC 'dalal'," he said.

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TMC Accuses Kabir of Hooliganism

TMC block president of Nowda, Sofiuzzaman Saikh, accused Humayun Kabir of disrupting the polling process by attempting to "snatch" the polling station agents and "creating hooliganism." "Humayun Kabir is trying to make a mess. On the day of the elections, he came with 15 cars with anti-social criminals and FIR-registered criminals. He came here to snatch out our polling station agents. Humayun is creating a lot of hooliganism here. We have protested, we have complained, but no satisfactory action has been taken by ECI or the police administration," he said.

"No one is arrested, no one is taken into custody. We can't allow him to move freely in Nowda. It is our open threat to him not to move here in Nowda. If Humayun roams around, we will prevent him and block him," he added.

Violent Clashes Erupt

TMC and Hamayun Kabir's supporters violently clashed with each other today, using lathis and stones to attack each other. They also damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road. The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence.

Crude Bomb Incident Precedes Violence

The violence erupted after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area today, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. An eyewitness of the crude bomb-hurling incident said, "This incident probably happened between 8:00 and 8:30 PM. In this incident, a woman was injured. We cannot say who was involved in it. We are very scared; another incident could happen at any moment. Leaders had come here, so it's possible that trouble might arise again because of this."

West Bengal Assembly Elections

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)