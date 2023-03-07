Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities

    Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is also known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongal festival. A massive number of women throng to the temple during the festival.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Attukal Pongala is a ritualistic offering made to the deities of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, the prayers began with the temple head priest lighting the pandara aduppu on Tuesday (March 7)morning around 10:30 am.

    After a group of vocalists performed 'thottam pattu', Thantri Thekkedath Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad handed over the lamp to head priest P Kesavan Namboodiri at the sanctum sanctorum, marking the beginning of the pongala offerings.

    Attukal Bhagavathy Temple is also known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongala festival. A massive number of women throng to the temple during the festival.

    Devotees prepare offerings for the Goddess in earthen pots and use logs of coconut trees for the fire. The pongal 'Nivedyam' ceremony will be held at 2:30 pm after the prayers.

    The 'chooral kuthu' ritual for the children who observed the 'kuthiyotta vritham' will begin at 7:45 pm. Following which, the procession to Manacuad Sastha temple will start and it will return to Attukal at 8 am on Wednesday. This festival will come to an with 'Kuruthitharppanam' at night.

