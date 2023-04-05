Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lynching Case: Court sentences 13 accused to 7 years rigorous imprisonment

    The Mannarkad Special SC/ST court on Wednesday pronounced the quantum of punishment to 13 accused in the case of lynching Madhu in Attappadi.

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Court sentences 13 accused to seven years rigorous imprisonment anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Palakkad: The Mannarkad Special SC/ST court on Wednesday pronounced the quantum of punishment for 13 convicts in the case of lynching Madhu in Attappadi. The 13 accused in the case have been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment. 

    The trial court on Tuesday pronounced 14 out of 16 accused as guilty and the quantum of sentence was adjourned to today. The court held 14 accused guilty of charges under IPC 304(2) for culpable homicide. The accused are Husain, Maraikkar, Shamsudeen, Radhakrishnan, Abubacker, Siddique, Ubaid, Najeeb, Jaijumon, Muneer, Sajeev, Satheesh, Hareesh and Biju.

    Thirteen people have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment except for Muneer, the sixteenth accused. The court directed Muneer to pay a fine of Rs 500. He was earlier sentenced to three months in prison and continued to remain behind bars for so long. 

    The court also ruled that the first accused Hussain must also pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. All the accused will be shifted to Thavanur jail. At the same time, the court ordered action against the witnesses who changed their allegiance. 

    The court had acquitted two people in the case -- the 4th accused Aneesh and 11th accused Abdul Kareem.

    The court on Tuesday found 1st accused Hussain, 2nd accused Marakar, 3rd accused Shamsuddin, 5th accused Radhakrishnan, 6th accused Abu Bakar, 7th accused Siddique, 8th accused Ubaid, 9th accused Najeeb, 10th accused Jaijumon, 12th accused Sajeev, 13th accused Satish, 14th accused Harish, 15th accused Biju and 16th accused Muneer as guilty.

    The 30-year-old tribal youth was brutally lynched on February 22, 2018, in Palakkad district’s Attappadi, for allegedly stealing rice from a grocery shop. A special investigation team filed a 3,000-page charge sheet in May 2018, named 16 persons as accused, and charged them with murder and offences under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

