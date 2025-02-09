Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister

Atishi resgined as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Atishi resigns as Delhi Chief Minister ddr
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, following her party's loss in the assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Atishi, 43, was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post, days after resigning from the post. She became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi assembly elections, as it could secure only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62. The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Also Read: Delhi CM to be an MLA? Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta eye the spot

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against the BJP.
Atishi's win in Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat. The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat.

Also Read: BJP-led NDA's historic milestone: Now governs 19 states & 2 UTs, dominates 92 crore population; see map

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Parvesh Verma after BJP's poll win: Feb 8 will be written in 'golden letters' in Delhi's history ddr

Parvesh Verma after BJP's poll win: Feb 8 will be written in 'golden letters' in Delhi's history

Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH) vkp

Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH)

Gurugram SHOCKER! Woman shot dead by friend after she blocks his number, rejects marriage proposal ddr

Gurugram SHOCKER! Woman shot dead by friend after she blocks his number, rejects marriage proposal

CM Yogi revisits his childhood school, reminisces old memories and inaugurates new projects

CM Yogi revisits his childhood school, reminisces old memories and inaugurates new projects

From Babu to Rehan: How an Indian man reached Pak, changed name, landed in jail after online crush rejects him vkp

From Babu to Rehan: How an Indian man reached Pak, changed name, landed in jail after online crush rejects him

Recent Stories

Parvesh Verma after BJP's poll win: Feb 8 will be written in 'golden letters' in Delhi's history ddr

Parvesh Verma after BJP's poll win: Feb 8 will be written in 'golden letters' in Delhi's history

Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 available at half price! Check the deal details NTI

Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 available at half price! Check the deal details

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in Playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH)

Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH) vkp

Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH)

Gurugram SHOCKER! Woman shot dead by friend after she blocks his number, rejects marriage proposal ddr

Gurugram SHOCKER! Woman shot dead by friend after she blocks his number, rejects marriage proposal

Recent Videos

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon