Delhi CM to be an MLA? Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta eye the spot

The Delhi CM race is intensifying following BJP's emphatic victory, setting the scene for a high-stakes contest over the capital's next leader. Although several BJP MPs from Delhi are in the mix, indications point to the party leadership favoring a winning MLA to avoid two byelections.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

The Delhi CM race is heating up as BJP's emphatic win sets the stage for a high-stakes battle over who will lead the capital next. While several names, including Delhi's BJP MPs, have surfaced, signs suggest the party leadership might choose a winning MLA to sidestep two byelections—one triggered by a Lok Sabha MP's resignation and another if a sitting MLA vacates their seat.

In the crowded Delhi CM race, Parvesh Verma has emerged as a frontrunner after his stunning defeat of Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi stronghold. The son of former CM Saheb Singh Verma, Parvesh, a two-time West Delhi MP, is seen as a strong Jat representative, potentially solidifying BJP’s connect with the community that seems to have backed the party.

Vijender Gupta, BJP's leader in the outgoing assembly, is also a formidable contender, having secured his third consecutive win from Rohini. Gupta was the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly from 2015 to 2020. He headed the Delhi BJP unit as its president from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, he served as the councillor for Rohini ward from 1997 to 2012 and chaired the MCD’s standing committee between 2007 and 2009.

