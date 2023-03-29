Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed's brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks; to send name to CJI, UP CM

    Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf alleged that an official has threatened to eliminate him in two weeks and will send a sealed envelope to UP CM and the Chief Justice of India revealing the identity of the perpetrator.

    Atiq Ahmed brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks to send name to CJI UP CM gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf alleged that an official has threatened to eliminate him in two weeks, adding that he will send a sealed envelope to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of India revealing the identity of the perpetrator.

    Khalid Azim aka Ashraf, a former MLA, also stated that he had complete confidence in the judicial system. Atiq Ahmad and two other individuals were found guilty by an MP-MLA judge on Tuesday and received life sentences of solitary confinement. Ashraf and six others were acquitted by the court.

    Ashraf told reporters from inside the police van: "I have full faith in the judiciary and believe that I will be acquitted in other cases as well."

    Also Read | 'BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai

    He claimed that an officer warned him he would be killed after being released from prison after two weeks. Additionally, Ashraf referred to stories of his supposed participation in the murder case of Umesh Pal as "completely baseless" and "part of a controversy."

    "There is a conspiracy to trap the whole family. There is a conspiracy to defame the state government. Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath knows how fake cases cases are lodged... he understands my pain," he alleged.

    Also read: 'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    When asked about the sealed envelope, Ashraf responded that he would submit it along with the identity of the policeman who had threatened him to Adityanath and CJI D Y Chandrachud. Despite being exonerated in the Umesh Pal abduction case, Ashraf will continue to be imprisoned due to the more than 50 cases that have been filed against him, with hearings currently ongoing in about 24 of them.

    The primary witness in the assassination of MLA Raju Pal, Umesh Pal, was shot and killed on February 24 in front of his home in Prayagraj. On the basis of Umesh's wife's complaint, a case was opened against Atiq Ahmed, his sibling, his wife Shaista Parveen, two boys, assistants Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other people at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj.

    Also read: Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police launch search operation, suspects abandon car following chase

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Savarkar issue resolved, says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi AJR

    'Savarkar issue resolved,' says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

    Kerala court to pronounce Attappadi Madhu murder case verdict on March 30; Will action be taken against defectors anr

    Kerala: Attappadi Madhu lynching case verdict on March 30

    BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai AJR

    'BJP confident of returning to power with absolute majority in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja files appeal in Supreme Court anr

    Annulment of Devikulam election: Disqualified CPM MLA A Raja moves Supreme Court

    Not in a hurry': Election Commission chief on Wayanad bypoll amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification AJR

    'Not in a hurry': Election Commission chief on Wayanad bypoll amid Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD bedroom song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' goes viral-WATCH

    Savarkar issue resolved, says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi AJR

    'Savarkar issue resolved,' says Sanjay Raut after meeting with Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre - adt

    Over 9.79 lakh vacant positions in government, highest of 2.93 lahks in railways: Centre

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for 'owning' copyright on her stage performances vma

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked ahead of launch Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications leaked? Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon