Atiq Ahmed's brother alleges officer threatened to kill him in 2 weeks; to send name to CJI, UP CM

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf alleged that an official has threatened to eliminate him in two weeks, adding that he will send a sealed envelope to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of India revealing the identity of the perpetrator.

Khalid Azim aka Ashraf, a former MLA, also stated that he had complete confidence in the judicial system. Atiq Ahmad and two other individuals were found guilty by an MP-MLA judge on Tuesday and received life sentences of solitary confinement. Ashraf and six others were acquitted by the court.

Ashraf told reporters from inside the police van: "I have full faith in the judiciary and believe that I will be acquitted in other cases as well."

He claimed that an officer warned him he would be killed after being released from prison after two weeks. Additionally, Ashraf referred to stories of his supposed participation in the murder case of Umesh Pal as "completely baseless" and "part of a controversy."

"There is a conspiracy to trap the whole family. There is a conspiracy to defame the state government. Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath knows how fake cases cases are lodged... he understands my pain," he alleged.

When asked about the sealed envelope, Ashraf responded that he would submit it along with the identity of the policeman who had threatened him to Adityanath and CJI D Y Chandrachud. Despite being exonerated in the Umesh Pal abduction case, Ashraf will continue to be imprisoned due to the more than 50 cases that have been filed against him, with hearings currently ongoing in about 24 of them.

The primary witness in the assassination of MLA Raju Pal, Umesh Pal, was shot and killed on February 24 in front of his home in Prayagraj. On the basis of Umesh's wife's complaint, a case was opened against Atiq Ahmed, his sibling, his wife Shaista Parveen, two boys, assistants Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other people at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj.

(With PTI inputs)