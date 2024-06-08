Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: At CWC meet, Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to take post of Leader of Opposition in LS

    During a Congress Working Committee meeting, prominent leaders advocated for Rahul Gandhi to become Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others attended. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari highlighted Gandhi's fearlessness. The leaders later departed from the Ashok Hotel.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    During a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday, multiple prominent leaders within the party purportedly advocated for Rahul Gandhi to assume the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as per a PTI report quoting sources.

    Among those present at the meeting held in Delhi were Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside other key figures.

    Following the extended deliberations, the leaders departed from the Ashok Hotel, their discussions likely centred around the strategic direction and leadership roles within the party.

    "He (Rahul Gandhi) should become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This was the request of our working committee. He is fearless and courageous," stated Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari following the CWC meeting in Delhi.

    An extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee is currently taking place in Delhi. Attendees include Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other key leaders. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the widespread demand for Rahul Gandhi to take on the opposition leader role.

    "We are not aware of the agenda of the CWC meeting yet. Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed," said Reddy.

    The anticipation around Rahul Gandhi's potential new role is building, with many party members and supporters eagerly awaiting the party's decision.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
