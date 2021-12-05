DMRC announces plans to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites

To address pollution levels on its building sites, the DMRC has already deployed 14 anti-smog cannons, which spray fine mist at regular intervals to reduce dust pollution caused by construction operations.

As the national capital struggles with excessive pollution levels, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced plans to put additional anti-smog guns at its construction sites on Sunday. To address pollution levels on its building sites, the DMRC has already deployed 14 anti-smog cannons, which spray fine mist at regular intervals to reduce dust pollution caused by construction operations. These anti-smog guns (ASGs) were placed in the past over some time. Construction works in the national capital have now been suspended on the orders of authorities due to the growing amount of pollution in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

According to Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC, "currently, all construction activity, excluding those that are non-polluting in nature, has been halted by appropriate orders." He stated that the DMRC ensures total compliance with all pollution-related orders provided from time to time. He stated that the mist cannons were placed as a permanent solution to battle pollution and used at the sites all year. He went on to say that even when no construction activity is being done, mist cannons keep loose soil or earth stockpiled at construction sites from becoming airborne, hence lowering air pollution.

According to the DMRC, 12 civil contracts are now operating around the national capital as part of its Ph-IV corridors and other building projects. These cutting-edge ASGs can spray fine mist from 70 to 100 metres out. One ASG is thought to be sufficient for covering an area of up to 20,000 sqm. The sprinkling water is assumed to be devoid of coliforms, viruses, and germs. For more effect, high-quality nozzles with droplet diameters ranging from 10 to 50 microns are employed, according to the company.

ASGs have traditionally been utilised in coal and cement production facilities worldwide. According to the statement, the DMRC became potentially the first construction business in the National Capital Region to utilise ASGs at its sites as a pilot project in November 2016. Based on feedback from the initial deployment of ASGs at the sites, their usage was made "essential in the contract requirements for construction contractors in DMRC's fourth phase of growth," it noted.

The Delhi government has now made the usage of ASGs mandatory for all construction companies in the national capital as a pollution-control measure. The DMRC further stated that detailed rules on the usage of water droplets, nozzles, and other equipment had been provided in this respect. During October to December, the whole northern section of India, particularly the National Capital Region (NCR), suffers from severe pollution.