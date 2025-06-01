Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will conduct space nutrition experiments on the ISS during Axiom Mission 4, using indigenous biotech kits to study microalgae and spirulina for long-term space missions.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Department of Space, Jitendra Singh announced on Saturday that Shubhanshu Shukla, one of India's astronauts, will conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the upcoming Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a release from the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The experiments--developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA--aim to pioneer space nutrition and self-sustaining life support systems vital for future long-duration space travel.

Union Minister Singh detailed that the first ISS experiment will examine the impact of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae--a high-potential, nutrient-rich food source. The study will focus on key growth parameters and the changes in transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes of various algal species in space compared to Earth conditions.

Presenting an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Space biology experiments aboard the ISS will be conducted using indigenously developed biotechnology kits under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). These specialized kits, tailored for microgravity conditions, have been designed and validated by Indian scientists to ensure precision and reliability in space-based research. Their deployment marks a major milestone in India's ability to deliver world-class scientific tools for frontier research and underscores the country's growing self-reliance in critical technologies for space exploration and biotechnology.

"Microalgae grow rapidly, produce high-protein biomass, absorb carbon dioxide, and release oxygen--making them perfect candidates for sustainable space nutrition and closed-loop life support systems," said the Minister.

Some species can grow in as little as 26 hours, and when cultivated in photobioreactors, they produce more biomass per unit volume than traditional crops--crucial for space missions with tight space and resource constraints.

The second experiment will investigate the growth and proteomic response of cyanobacteria--specifically Spirulina and Synechococcus--under microgravity, using urea- and nitrate-based media. The research will evaluate the potential of Spirulina as a space "superfood" due to its high protein and vitamin content, assess the feasibility of using nitrogen sources derived from human waste, such as urea, for cyanobacterial growth, and study the effects of microgravity on cellular metabolism and biological efficiency. These insights are critical for developing closed-loop, self-sustaining life support systems essential for long-duration space missions.

"These organisms could be the key to carbon and nitrogen recycling in spacecraft and future space habitats," Singh emphasized.

Jitendra Singh noted that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as Mission Pilot on the Axiom-4 mission, alongside Commander Peggy Whitson (USA, former NASA astronaut); Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland/ESA); and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu (Hungary/ESA).

Captain Shukla is part of the first team of Indian astronauts trained for human spaceflight, with Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair serving as his designated backup. The Ax-4 mission, managed by Axiom Space and launched via SpaceX Falcon 9, is a landmark for

India's first astronaut-scientist-led space biology experiments onboard the ISS.

To drive future innovation, an ISRO-DBT Joint Working Group (JWG) has been constituted to accelerate collaborations in Space Biotechnology and Space Biomanufacturing. Institutions including the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, and BRIC-inStem, Bengaluru, are currently exploring new experiment opportunities.

"The JWG recently discussed a joint 'Announcement of Opportunity' in Space Biotech, highlighting challenges and pathways for in-space manufacturing, bio-regenerative systems, and extra-terrestrial biomanufacturing for long-term missions," said Jitendra Singh.

With these initiatives, India is not just reaching space--but shaping how humans will live, eat, and survive in it. The success of these experiments has the potential to revolutionize human nutrition in space and enable bio-recycling systems for closed habitats.

Dr. Jitendra Singh affirmed that this mission underscores India's growing influence in the global space sector and its transition from launch services to space exploration, sustainability, and science leadership.