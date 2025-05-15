Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will pilot the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station, marking India’s return to human spaceflight after nearly 40 years since Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 mission. The launch is planned for June 8, 2025.

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for India's space ambitions, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to pilot the Axiom Mission 4, launching aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule from NASA's iconic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, the same site from where Neil Armstrong lifted off for the Moon in 1969.

Though not heading to the Moon, Shukla will journey to the International Space Station (ISS), marking India's return to human spaceflight nearly four decades after Rakesh Sharma’s historic mission in 1984.

Originally scheduled for late May, the launch has now been postponed to no earlier than June 8, 2025, at 6:41 PM IST, due to adjustments in the ISS flight schedule and mission logistics. Axiom Space, the Houston-based company leading the mission, cited the need to finalise planning, ensure spacecraft readiness, and accommodate traffic at the ISS as reasons for the delay.

Group Captain Shukla, a decorated Indian Air Force test pilot, will serve as the mission pilot on this privately led spaceflight, which is a collaborative effort between NASA and ISRO. The mission is expected to feed directly into India’s Gaganyaan programme, the country’s first indigenous human spaceflight mission.

The Axiom-4 crew will include former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson as commander, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. Once docked with the ISS, the crew is expected to spend up to 14 days conducting a mix of scientific experiments, outreach, and commercial activities.

Captain Shukla is slated to conduct 7 to 9 experiments related to agriculture, food, and human biology during the mission. His role is seen as critical for India’s future space missions.

Shukla, a highly decorated test pilot with the Indian Air Force, was selected under ISRO's Human Spaceflight Program (HSP) and is a leading candidate for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first homegrown crewed spaceflight. His upcoming role in Axiom Mission 4 is expected to offer valuable real-world experience in spaceflight operations, launch procedures, adapting to microgravity, and handling emergencies – key components in advancing India’s human spaceflight goals.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan has stated that the mission will cost around ₹550 crore and affirmed confidence in Shukla's capabilities. In case of any unforeseen issues, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been named as a backup astronaut for the mission.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh described the mission as a major leap forward for India’s space journey, highlighting international collaboration and India's commitment to becoming a global leader in space exploration. He stressed that these initiatives go beyond science, reflecting India's broader vision of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

“India is ready for its next space milestone,” he added.

The mission is part of India’s broader space roadmap, outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which includes establishing the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and sending an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.