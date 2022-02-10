Manipur Election 2022: EC revises poll schedule, first phase on Feb 28, second on March 5

The poll panel announced the revised poll dates after visiting Manipur on February 7-8 to review election preparations and meet with political parties, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other state-level officers, the chief electoral officer, district election officers and superintendents of police, the director general of the Assam Rifles, and other law enforcement agencies.

The Election Commission on Thursday revised two-phase assembly poll dates for Manipur. Voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28, 2022 instead of February 27. Meanwhile, the second phase of voting will happen on March 5, 2022 instead of March 3.

The poll panel announced the revised poll dates after visiting Manipur on February 7-8 to review election preparations and meet with political parties, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other state-level officers, the chief electoral officer, district election officers and superintendents of police, the director general of the Assam Rifles, and other law enforcement agencies.

The Election Commission, after considering inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations, and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to revise the dates of the General Election to the Manipur Legislative Assembly, according to the poll panel's order.

Meanwhile, the poll body has advised that members of the Manipur militant group who have signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements with the governments are eligible to vote via postal ballot (PB) in the upcoming Manipur Assembly election. The decision was based on the assumption that those registered in the SoO and MoU categories and residing in Manipur's 14 designated camps had been registered to vote in various state assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps'

Also Read | Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Biren Singh acts like a dictator; loyalty test key for Congress'

Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: Sharad Pawar announces NCP to contest polls in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur