  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur Election 2022: EC revises poll schedule, first phase on Feb 28, second on March 5

    The poll panel announced the revised poll dates after visiting Manipur on February 7-8 to review election preparations and meet with political parties, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other state-level officers, the chief electoral officer, district election officers and superintendents of police, the director general of the Assam Rifles, and other law enforcement agencies.

    Manipur Election 2022 EC revises poll schedule first phase on Feb 28 second on March 5 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Commission on Thursday revised two-phase assembly poll dates for Manipur. Voting for the first phase of elections will take place on February 28, 2022 instead of February 27. Meanwhile, the second phase of voting will happen on March 5, 2022 instead of March 3.

    The poll panel announced the revised poll dates after visiting Manipur on February 7-8 to review election preparations and meet with political parties, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other state-level officers, the chief electoral officer, district election officers and superintendents of police, the director general of the Assam Rifles, and other law enforcement agencies.

    The Election Commission, after considering inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations, and all facts and circumstances in the matter, has decided under Section 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to revise the dates of the General Election to the Manipur Legislative Assembly, according to the poll panel's order.

    Meanwhile, the poll body has advised that members of the Manipur militant group who have signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreements with the governments are eligible to vote via postal ballot (PB) in the upcoming Manipur Assembly election. The decision was based on the assumption that those registered in the SoO and MoU categories and residing in Manipur's 14 designated camps had been registered to vote in various state assembly constituencies.

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022: EC confirms postal ballots voting for militants in 'designated camps'

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Biren Singh acts like a dictator; loyalty test key for Congress'

    Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

    Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: Sharad Pawar announces NCP to contest polls in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi s nephew may open Pandora s box gcw

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi's nephew may open Pandora's box

    Hijab row Kerala High Court 2018 verdict rejected plea to wear headscarf in school

    When Kerala High Court rejected plea to wear hijab in school

    Karnataka hijab row: HC adjourns hearing to February 14-dnm

    Karnataka HC says no religious attire till final judgment, adjourns hijab hearing till Monday

    People won't be murdered over religion and caste: Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark - ADT

    "People won't be murdered over religion and caste": Kerala CM tweets after Yogi Adityanath's remark

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan-vpn

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian ex lover Scott Disick drb

    Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?

    Is Virat Kohli an Allu Arjun fan? Check out his Srivalli walk (Video) RCB

    Is Virat Kohli a fan of Allu Arjun? Check out his Srivalli walk (Watch)

    Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look RCB

    Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi s nephew may open Pandora s box gcw

    Digital journal of Punjab CM Channi's nephew may open Pandora's box

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion drb

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon