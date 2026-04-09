Nagaland continues to lead voter turnout in assembly bypolls, with Koridang constituency hitting 41.06% by 11 AM. Tripura's Dharmanagar is second, while Karnataka's Bagalkot and Davanagere South also see a significant surge in polling.

Voter Turnout Trends

Nagaland continues to dominate voter participation trends in the ongoing Assembly bypolls, retaining a clear lead as polling progresses into late morning, while Tripura holds firmly to the second spot with strong turnout numbers as of 11 AM.

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As per an official date from the Election Commission at 11 AM, the Koridang constituency in Nagaland has recorded a significant 41.06% voter turnout, the highest among all four seats. Tripura's Dharmanagar seat is not far behind, posting a solid 33.51% turnout. Meanwhile, Karnataka has begun to witness a noticeable surge in voter participation compared to the early morning trends. Bagalkot has emerged as the leading constituency in the state with 27.83% turnout, while Davanagere South has also improved considerably, reaching 22.01% by late morning.

As per EC's data at 9 AM, Koridang (28) in Nagaland recorded a strong 19.80% turnout. Dharmanagar (56) in Tripura followed with 15.63%, placing second in the early trends. In Karnataka, turnout was comparatively moderate, with Bagalkot (24) at 11.87% and Davanagere South (107) at 9.01%.

Key Contests and Candidates

Voting for by-elections in Davanagere South and Bagalkot constituencies in Karnataka, Koridang constituency in Nagaland, and Dharmanagar constituency in Tripura began this morning at 7 AM.

Karnataka: Bagalkot and Davanagere South

In Karnataka, Congress has fielded Umesh Meti from the Bagalkot constituency and Samarth Mallikarjun as the candidate for the by-elections to the Davanagere South seat. Umesh Meti is the son of late Congress leader Meti Hullappa Yamanappa (HY Meti), who represented the Bagalkot seat, while Samarth Mallikarjun is the son of Karnataka Minister SS Mallikarjun. The BJP has fielded Veerabhadrayya Charantimath and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa from Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly constituencies, respectively. The Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti and Davanagere South, following the death of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Nagaland: Koridang

In Nagaland, Congress' candidate T Chalukumba AO is pitted against veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen's son Daochier I Imchen for the Koridang seat bye-election. T Chalukumba AO had contested the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. The BJP State Council Member Imchainba Jamir had withdrawn his candidature in favour of Imchen. The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland became vacant after the death of veteran BJP leader Imkong L Imchen.

Tripura: Dharmanagar

In Tripura, the BJP has named Jahar Chakraborti as the party's candidate for the Dharmanagar seat, against Congress' Chayan Bhattacharjee. Amitabha Datta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also in the fray. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Tripura Speaker and four-time MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Election Schedule and Results

The vacant assembly constituency in Goa was also scheduled to hold polling today; however, the Bombay High Court cancelled the Ponda bye-elections. The results for the bye-elections will be announced on May 4. The ECI had earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight Assembly constituencies in six states. Polling for bypolls in Umreth (Gujarat), Rahuri, and Baramati (Maharashtra) will take place on April 23, with the counting of votes to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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