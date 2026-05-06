Following NDA's hat-trick win in Assam, BJP President Dilip Saikia vows to prioritise the state's development and culture. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has resigned, with the new government formation and swearing-in ceremony expected post-May 11.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Wednesday expressed commitment of the NDA government towards advancing Assam's development and preserving its culture, after a resounding hat-trick in the assembly elections.

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Speaking with the media, Saikia said that the responsibility of the government has increased as the people trusted the NDA for a third time. "Given the manner in which the BJP-NDA reached out to the public, and the way the people have bestowed their blessings upon the NDA, our responsibility towards the public has now increased even further. Over the coming 5 years, we will prioritise and vigorously advance the agenda of Assam's development and the preservation of its culture and civilisation... We will fulfil the promises we have made and accelerate the pace of development even further," he said.

CM Sarma Resigns, New Government Formation Underway

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Talking to the reporters, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "JP Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini have been appointed as Central observers by BJP National President Nitin Nabin. Who will be the next CM and the leader will be decided by the legislative party. Following the legislature party meeting, we will come back to Lok Bhawan again and stake a claim to form a government. There is an indication that oath-taking will be post May 11 because we have invited the Prime Minister to kindly grace the swearing-in ceremony of our government this time. We have invited the PM because we got a hat-trick with a century this time."

Speaking to the media outside the Lok Bhavan, Sarma said that the Governor has requested him to take care of the state till the formation of a new government.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of the state for delivering a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the result reflects public confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's development agenda.

Election Results: A Resounding Victory

The developments come after the BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state.

The BJP created history in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

The BJP and its allies secured 102 votes against 75 of 2021, with the BJP securing 82 votes with 18 new seats added to its 2021 and 2024 by-election resultant seats. AGP secured 10 seats, BOPF secured 10 seats, taking NDA's total to 102. (ANI)