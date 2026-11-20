The Gujarat government hosted a roadshow in Guwahati for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. Assam will participate as a partner state, aiming to explore industrial cooperation, trade opportunities, and strengthened economic partnerships.

Gujarat Holds Roadshow in Guwahati for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Gujarat government held a roadshow in Guwahati for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, during which Gujarat Minister of Tribal Development, Khadi, Cottage and Rural Industries, Nareshbhai Patel, extended a formal invitation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to attend the summit. Avantika Singh (IAS), Managing Director of Gujarat Energy Limited, and other members of the delegation were also present at the meeting.

Singh also held a separate meeting with senior officials of the Government of Assam. During the discussions, the delegation briefed Assam’s leadership on the significant progress Gujarat has made in the oil and gas sector. The discussions focused on industrial cooperation between the two states, mutual investment opportunities and closer inter-state partnerships. An important decision was also taken regarding Assam’s participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, scheduled to be held in January 2027. Assam will join the summit as a ‘Partner State’. On this global platform, Assam will showcase its industries and wide range of investment opportunities. It will also explore new partnerships to further strengthen its economic ties with Gujarat.

The meeting played an important role in deepening cooperation between Gujarat and Assam. It also opened up new opportunities in trade, commerce, industrial development and investment to encourage collaboration across sectors. Speaking to reporters, Nareshbhai Patel said that the Vibrant Gujarat initiative was launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that Gujarat had made significant progress since then. “The Vibrant Gujarat initiative was launched in 2003 by our visionary and successful Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Today, Gujarat has made significant strides, and the state is providing employment opportunities to many,” Patel said. He added that invitations had been extended across India and to various other nations, expressing expectations of a strong turnout from abroad as well as from states across the country. “We have extended invitations across India and to various other nations; we expect a strong turnout from abroad, as well as from states across India,” he added. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 will be held from January 10 to 12, 2027, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The summit will bring together global investors, industrialists, policymakers and leaders from various sectors. It aims to create new opportunities for investment, industrial development, innovation and international cooperation.