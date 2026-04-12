Assam Rifles honoured 104-year-old Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa (Retd), a WWII veteran, at his residence in Moreh, Manipur. Senior officials acknowledged his service, enquired about his well-being, and presented essential daily-use items.

Assam Rifles paid a heartfelt tribute to one of its oldest living veterans at Moreh in Tengnoupal District. Senior officials visited 104-year-old Rifleman Shatri Dhan Thapa (Retd), a distinguished veteran of 4 Assam Rifles and a resident of Moreh, to acknowledge his exemplary service and enquire about his well-being, according to a release.

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A Tribute to a Living Legend

As a veteran of the Second World War, Rifleman Thapa's life remains a significant testament to the courage and dedication that define the finest traditions of the force.

During the interaction, senior officials expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the Assam Rifles fraternity for his invaluable contributions and sacrifices made in the service of the nation.

The visit was characterised by mutual respect and a profound sense of pride, reaffirming the lifelong commitment the force maintains with its soldiers.

Lifelong Commitment and Lasting Legacy

As a practical gesture of care, essential daily-use items were presented to the veteran, highlighting the ethos of the Assam Rifles in supporting its personnel throughout their lives, according to the release.

The presence of such a revered figure continues to inspire serving personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and valour.

The Assam Rifles remains steadfast in recognising its veterans as the cornerstone of its heritage, continuing to foster deep-rooted connections with those who have served with distinction.