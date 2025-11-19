Assam Rifles celebrated National Integration Day in Agartala to promote unity. Concurrently, the force intensified its anti-drug campaign, seizing Rs 8 crore worth of cocaine in Tripura and destroying 25 acres of poppy fields in Manipur.

National Integration Day Celebrations in Agartala

Assam Rifles celebrated National Integration Day in Agartala garrison, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening unity and harmony in the region. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from fifteen civilians and 272 students of Assam Rifles Public School, Agartala.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

National Integration Day is observed on November 19 to mark the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi. The celebrations aimed at promoting national integration, rising above regionalism, encouraging them to uphold unity in diversity and contribute positively to nation building.

The programme included awareness activities, interactive discussions and motivational talks designed to instil a deep sense of national pride and social cohesion. The observance highlighted the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to fostering national integration across the Northeast. By engaging with young minds and local communities, the force continues to promote a spirit of togetherness and peaceful coexistence in the region.

Major Breakthroughs Against Narcotics Trafficking

Cocaine Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized

Earlier, in a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 grams of high-grade cocaine in the heart of Agartala City, Tripura on November 17, a release said.

The seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 8 crore, marks one of the most significant cocaine recoveries in the region in recent months, it said. The operation, launched based on credible intelligence inputs, also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals involved in the trafficking attempt.

The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles towards a drug-free society and its continued efforts to curb the menace of narcotics trafficking across the Northeast. The force remains steadfast in protecting the youth from the dangers of drugs and ensuring the safety and security of the region, it added.

Illicit Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Manipur

Earlier, Assam Rifles, along with security forces including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police, destroyed about 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to allegedly yield over 170 kgs of opium worth multiple crores of rupees, officials informed on Sunday.

Based on intelligence regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, alongwith CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in the general area of Loibol Khullen in Kangpokpi District on Saturday. During the operation and area domination exercise, officials also searched suspected pockets, during which the poppy field was discovered.

"Conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, the operation highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities," the official statement read earlier (ANI)