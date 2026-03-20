The Trinamool Congress submitted its 18-member star campaigner list for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Headed by Mamata Banerjee, the list includes prominent names like Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sushmita Dev.

TMC's Star Campaigner List for Assam

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday submitted its list of 18 star campaigners to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam for the Assembly Elections 2026. The list is headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and features senior party leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Mahua Moitra, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Other notable names on the list are Babul Supriyo, Kirti Azad, Yusuf Pathan, and Siddiqullah Chowdhury. TMC leaders, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sagarika Ghose, Moloy Ghatak, Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, Shanta Chettri, June Maliah, Mosaraf Hussen and Dulu Ahmed, as also part of the 18-member star campaigner panel.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Trinamool Congress stated that the enclosed list includes its designated star campaigners for the ensuing assembly elections in the state. The letter was signed by Derek O'Brien, a Member of the party's National Working Committee.

Assam Election Schedule and Political Landscape

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Other State Assembly Polls

West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will also hold elections to their legislative assemblies. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, voters in Tamil Nadu will exercise their franchise in a single phase on April 23. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The counting of votes for all four states and one union territory will take place on May 4, the Chief Election Commissioner said. (ANI)