Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said the results of the recent Assam Assembly polls were 'extremely disappointing' and that he would take full responsibility for the outcome, communicating the same to the party high command.

Gogoi Takes Responsibility for 'Disappointing' Poll Results

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said the results of the recent Assam Assembly polls were "extremely disappointing" and that he would take full responsibility for the outcome. His remarks came as the Congress held a review meeting with its newly elected MLAs. "The results of the recent Assam Assembly polls are extremely disappointing. I have said it before that I will take full responsibility for it," Gogoi told reporters.

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He added that he had communicated the same to the party high command and stated that the party has already started an internal review process. "I have also communicated to the high command, and it is for the high command to decide the future course of action in terms of organisational restructuring, as well as outlining the next few steps. At the same time, we have already started an internal review process... I think over the next month, we would be trying to identify the real reasons which can explain this particular 2026 result," he added.

NDA Secures Landslide Victory, New Govt to be Formed

The remarks came as the BJP-led NDA got a landslide victory in the Assam polls. The state will have its third successive NDA government. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats.

The outgoing Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, submitted his resignation to the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya following the completion of the assembly term, paving the way for the formation of a third consecutive BJP-led government in the state.

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Saikia on Thursday announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the new state government will be held on May 12 at 11:00 AM in Guwahati's Khanapara Field, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the Chief Guest.

Saikia said the swearing-in ceremony for the next Chief Minister of Assam will mark the formation of a new government following the NDA's strong electoral performance in the state.