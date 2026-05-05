Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that he takes full responsibility for the party's defeat in the state assembly elections, accepting the people's mandate and expressing gratitude to the party's grassroot workers.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that he takes the full responsibility for Congress' defeat in the state assembly elections.

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While addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said that Congress accepts the people's mandate while expressing gratitude to the grassroot workers for their efforts during the Assembly elections. "As the state Congress president, I take full moral responsibility. I also thank our political workers (who) gave their full potential," the Assam Congress chief said. "We accept the people's mandate. We express our gratitude to those who voted for us and support us. Congress will reach out to those who did not vote for us. We express our gratitude to the grassroot Congress workers who stand with us despite facing problems. We have seen a new Congress," he added.

Gogoi Thanks Party Leadership, Vows to Serve Assam

He also expressed gratitude to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders. "I express my gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh and other Congress leaders. We weren't able to get the seats which we expected. But we will try our suggestions for the development of Assam in and outside of the assembly. We will always stand with the general people of Assam," Gogoi remarked.

Questions Results, Calls for MLA Meeting

He noted that the results in several places are questionable, further noting that a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs is expected to be held on May 9. "People have not accepted this result. We thought that the fight would be neck to neck. But the result in many seats is thinkable. On Saturday (May 9), we will call every newly elected MLA (of the party)," he said.

Election Outcome and Gogoi's Personal Defeat

Gogoi's remarks come after he lost the Jorhat Assembly constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the state assembly election. Goswami defeated Gogoi with a margin of 23,182 votes.

The BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. Allies Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress managed 15 seats. (ANI)