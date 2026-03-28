Gaurav Gogoi campaigned for Pran Kurmi in Titabor, urging support for the tea community's dignity. He accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP government of 'intimidation politics' and failing in education, healthcare, and price control.

The Congress party's election campaign continues across the state as the election draws closer. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday participated in several campaign meetings in Titabor Assembly constituency, seeking the love, blessings, and full support of the people for the opposition alliance-backed Congress candidate Pran Kurmi.

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Gogoi Backs Pran Kurmi for Tea Community's 'Dignity and Rights'

Gogoi said, "This time, the Congress party has fielded a social worker, a hardworking and senior Congress leader from the tea community, inspired by the ideals of our revered leaders. This is not just support for an individual candidate--it is a mark of respect for the dignity, rights, and development of the tea community."

According to an official statement from the party, he urged the people of Titabor to come together and ensure the victory of Pran Kurmi.

Alleges 'Intimidation Politics' Under Sarma Government

Gogoi further stated that the people of Assam are seeking relief from what he described as the authoritarian government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and predicted that the Chief Minister would be voted out this time.

He alleged that the BJP government is engaging in intimidation politics in the name of welfare schemes for women. According to him, women are receiving threatening calls that their benefits would be cut off if they do not attend BJP meetings or listen to the Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat."

He emphasised that the duty of a government is to provide services and opportunities to people, not merely distribute money for attending party events. Governance, he said, should focus on education, infrastructure development in villages, and controlling prices.

Criticises State's Education and Healthcare Policies

Gogoi criticised the state government, claiming that since Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister, priorities have shifted, with government schools shutting down while liquor shops are being opened. He pointed out that due to the closure of government schools, children are forced to travel long distances for education, while the rise of private schools has made education unaffordable for poor families, leading to increased dropout rates. He also alleged that government hospitals lack doctors and medicines, and patients are often referred to private hospitals for better treatment.

'Dirty Politics': Gogoi Accuses CM of Betrayal and Propaganda

Gogoi credited former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi for significantly contributing to Assam's development and accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of betraying the trust placed in him by Tarun Gogoi.

Further, he alleged that the Chief Minister has been spreading false propaganda against him and has even dragged the family of Tarun Gogoi into politics. "The people of Assam do not want to see such dirty politics from someone holding the Chief Minister's post," he said.

Questions CM's Unfulfilled Promises

Taking a jibe, Gogoi remarked that despite making big claims, no evidence has been presented even after a year. "He had said he wouldn't go home at night if he failed to provide proof--so I want to ask, where does he sleep now?" Gogoi quipped.

Referring to remarks made earlier about Zubeen Garg, Gogoi questioned whether the promises made before the elections had been fulfilled. He said that if justice could not be delivered, such statements should not have been made merely for political gain.

Congress Assures Better Welfare, Questions BJP's 'Selective Politics'

Gogoi asserted that the people of Assam are self-respecting and are not afraid of any political party or Chief Minister. He assured that welfare schemes would continue and improve under a Congress government, and women would receive benefits directly at home without needing to attend political meetings.

He also questioned why no action has been taken against Badruddin Ajmal despite alleged provocative statements, and criticised the BJP and NDA for what he termed as selective politics.

Speaking about Pran Kurmi, Gogoi said that he had Tarun Gogoi as his mentor, and urged voters to support him to take Titabor forward. (ANI)