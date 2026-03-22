The Congress has released its fifth list of candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, taking its total count to 101. The party has also allocated 11 seats to its ally, Raijor Dal, as it prepares to challenge the ruling BJP in the 126-seat poll.

The Indian National Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of seven candidates, totalling 101 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Joseph Hasda, Birkhang Boro, Rajat Kanti Saha, Anchula Gwara Daimary, Narayan Adhikari, Nirmal Langthasa, and Amar Chand Jain have been named in the latest list.

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Congress' Phased Candidate Roll-out

Earlier, on March 20, Congress had released its fourth list, formally allocating 11 seats to its ally Raijor Dal.

On March 19, the party announced its third list of 22 candidates, bringing the total number of seats announced so far to 87 out of 126 for the Assam Assembly polls scheduled on April 9, 2026. The list includes experienced leaders such as Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Pradip Sarkar, and Abdur Rahim Ahmed.

On March 14, Congress released its second list of candidates, naming 23 individuals. The party stated that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon, and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.

Counting of votes in Assam is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

Earlier, on March 3, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced its first list of 42 candidates for the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

High-Stakes Political Contest

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

Recap of the 2021 Assembly Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)