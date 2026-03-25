Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned for BJP's Lumding candidate, Sibu Misra, assuring no evictions from railway land. With polls for the 126-seat assembly on April 9, the BJP-led NDA is aiming for a third consecutive term.

CM Sarma Campaigns in Lumding

The election campaign for the Assam Assembly elections has intensified as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a campaign for BJP candidate from Lumding constituency, Sibu Misra, urging the voters to cast their vote for him in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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"Today I came to Lanka to campaign in support of the BJP candidate from Lumding constituency, Sibu Misra. I request all of you to cast your valuable votes in favour of the BJP candidate Sibu Misra. Earlier, I had promised that the people living on railway land in Lumding would not be evicted, and till now, no eviction has taken place. I also assure you that I will work for the development of Lanka and the surrounding areas," he said.

Assam's Electoral Battle

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat.

Key Election Dates

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced.

Looking Back at 2021 Elections

Earlier in the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with just 16 seats out of 126.

Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021. (ANI)