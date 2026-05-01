BJP's member-elect Ajanta Neog lauded the party's historic victory in Assam, stating the NDA won 102 seats. She criticized Congress for lacking a strategy, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations for the NDA 3.0 swearing-in ceremony.

BJP's Ajanta Neog Hails Historic Win

Ajanta Neog, BJP's member-elect in Assam assembly, has hailed the party's performance in the assembly polls and said Congress does not have a strategy and has been losing elections. She said BJP-led NDA has won 102 of 140 seats in the state. "Not a single party has had such a big victory since independence, but the BJP has got this. The BJP-led NDA has won 102 seats. I congratulate the people of Assam and party workers... Congress doesn't have any strategy. Since 2021, they have been losing every single election that has happened in the state. But they did not take any lessons from their losses," Neog, who won election from Golaghat, told ANI.

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Preparations for NDA 3.0 Government

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati.The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dr. @himantabiswa today reviewed arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 Govt at Khanapara Veterinary Field. The ceremony will be graced by Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi and other dignitaries. Dr. Sarma asked officials to ensure all arrangements for the smooth conduct of this historic occasion are done accordingly," Assam CMO said in a post on X. Sarma on Wednesday handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

CM Sarma Thanks People for Decisive Mandate

The BJP-led NDA got a landslide victory in Assam polls. The state will have third successive NDA government. Sarma on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for delivering a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the result reflects people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's development agenda. "I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister. To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government," Sarma told ANI. This is the first time that BJP won a majority on its own in Assam. (ANI)