The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) released its list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly Elections. Party chief Atul Bora will contest from Bokakhat. The AGP, an NDA partner, will contest alongside the BJP (89 seats) and BPF (11 seats).

AGP Announces Candidate List

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) released its list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. Party president and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora is set to contest from the Bokakhat constituency, while Executive President Keshab Mahanta has been fielded from the Kaliabor assembly seat.

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AGP is a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner in the state. Currently having 9 seats in the assembly, the AGP is set to contest 26 seats, while its poll partners, the BJP will contest 89 seats, while the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will contest 11 seats for the April 9 elections.

BJP's List Reflects Social Diversity

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita on Friday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections is a true reflection of the state's diverse social structure.

Pabitra Margherita, while speaking to ANI, highlighted that the selection process was carefully managed to ensure that the numerous tribes and communities of Assam found a place in the party's electoral roadmap. The Union Minister said, "The candidates, if you go through the list, you will see that it reflects the social fabric of our state of Assam. Assam is a state with many tribes, sub-tribes, and communities, and the list of names represents every caste, community, and creed... You will find both Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti represented. More than ten youth leaders, along with grassroots party workers, have been selected as candidates to serve the nation and the state of Assam. This is why the list has been appreciated and welcomed by the 6.5 million members of BJP Assam Pradesh, as well as by the people in general."

Candidate Reaction

Assam Minister and BJP leader Jayanta Mallabaruah, while speaking to ANI, said, "I thank PM Modi, party's national president Nitin Nabin, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and state president Dilip Saikia for giving me a ticket once again for a prestigious constituency like Nalbari. I will try my best to continue in my efforts to take the area forward. I trust the people. People of Nalbari will trust me this time as well..."

NDA vs Congress for 126-Seat Assembly

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)