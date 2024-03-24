Assam Police detains IIT Guwahati student on way to join ISIS, investigation underway

Director General of Police GP Singh announced the student's detention and said that further legal procedures are underway. The police took action following receipt of an email from the student, indicating his intention to join ISIS.

The Assam police on Saturday (March 23) detained an IIT-Guwahati student suspected of attempting to join the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS). The student was detained in Hajo, near Guwahati. According to reports, the individual had pledged allegiance to ISIS and was en route to join the group.

This incident occurred just four days after the arrest of ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, also known as Harish Ajmal Farukhi, and his associate Anurag Singh, alias Rehan, in Dhubri district after crossing over from Bangladesh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Kalyan Kumar Pathak explained that upon receiving the email, an investigation was launched, and authorities contacted IIT-Guwahati to determine the student's whereabouts. The student, a fourth-year graduate from Delhi's Okhla, had been missing since noon, with his phone switched off.

Assisted by locals, the police detained the student in Hajo, 30 kilometers from Guwahati. Following initial questioning, he was taken to the STF office for further investigation.

During a search of the student's hostel room, authorities discovered a black flag resembling that of ISIS. Pathak said that the seized items are under scrutiny, and the motive behind the email is being investigated. While the student has provided some details, authorities are withholding further information at this stage.

