Assam Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a meeting with senior officials to review proposals for urban development projects under 'Viksit Assam'. The focus is on accelerating urban growth, improving civic infrastructure, and enhancing citizens' quality of life.

Assam Minister Reviews Urban Development Projects for 'Viksit Assam'

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review and finalise proposals for high-impact urban development projects to be submitted under the “Viksit Assam” initiative.

The meeting, held at the conference hall of the Minister's office, focused on identifying and prioritising projects aimed at accelerating urban development, strengthening civic infrastructure and improving the quality of life of citizens across the state. Rai emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all concerned agencies and directed officials to prepare comprehensive, outcome-oriented proposals with clear priorities and implementation strategies.

Proposals From Various Departments

The proposals being compiled by various verticals of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) include projects from the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Urban Infrastructure Company Limited (GUCL), Town & Country Planning (T&CP), Technical Cell of DoHUA, Guwahati Jal Board, AMRUT and Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL).

The Minister stressed that the proposals should focus on transformative and impactful projects with the potential to contribute significantly towards the vision of a developed and progressive Assam.

Key Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Kavitha Padmanabhan, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs; Dr S. Lakshmanan, IAS, Managing Director, Guwahati Smart City Limited; and Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, Managing Director, Guwahati Jal Board. Senior officials from the Municipal Administration, GMC, GMDA, T&CP, AMRUT, GUCL and GSCL were also present at the meeting.