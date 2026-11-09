Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah attended Bodo Harimu San 2026 in Kokrajhar, honouring folk artist Ustad Kamini Kanta Narzary and stressing the importance of preserving indigenous culture to drive the region's future development and growth.

Celebrating Cultural Heritage in Kokrajhar

Assam Finance, Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday attended Bodo Harimu San 2026 at Tarang Jijiri Ground in Haloadal, Kokrajhar, where he highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous cultural heritage in promoting regional development. The festival was organised to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community and commemorate the birth centenary of renowned folk artist Ustad Kamini Kanta Narzary, the first Bodo recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Honouring Artistic Legacy

Addressing the gathering, Mallabaruah appreciated the initiative and acknowledged the efforts of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government in preserving and promoting the region's traditional art and cultural practices. The Minister expressed gratitude to everyone associated with organising the event, particularly BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, for taking the initiative to honour the legacy of the legendary folk artist.

"I sincerely thank everyone, particularly BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, for organising this beautiful Bodo Harimu San in memory of Ustad Kamini Kanta Narzary. I request everyone to come forward and extend their helping hands in his honour," Mallabaruah said. He said that organising a cultural celebration in memory of Ustad Kamini Kanta Narzary was a meaningful tribute to his invaluable contribution to Bodo art and folk traditions.

Preserving Traditions for Future Generations

Appreciating the cultural performances presented during the programme, the Minister said that the artists delivered memorable performances that touched the hearts of the audience. He further observed that cultural festivals were not merely occasions for formal speeches but also platforms to demonstrate a collective commitment towards preserving indigenous traditions and passing them on to future generations.

Mallabaruah also highlighted the importance of government participation in cultural programmes, stating that the presence and enthusiasm of public representatives reflected the commitment towards safeguarding the distinct cultural identities of different communities.

Prospects for the Bodoland Territorial Region

Emphasising the development prospects of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Minister expressed confidence that the region, particularly Kokrajhar, would witness significant transformation over the next five years. He said the region's regional and commercial potential could expand considerably in the coming years, adding that its development prospects could exceed present expectations. The event witnessed the participation of cultural performers and members of the community, who came together to celebrate Bodo artistic traditions and pay tribute to one of the community's most distinguished folk artists. (ANI)

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