The 16th Assam Legislative Assembly Winter Session will commence on December 14, 2026, in Dispur. The session is expected to feature the Supplementary Budget and key Bills, following significant recent cabinet decisions on welfare schemes.

Assam Legislative Assembly Winter Session to Begin on December 14th

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Winter Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday (December 14). According to a notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Winter Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 am on Monday, December 14, at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.

The notification read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, as amended up to date, I, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Winter Session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 am on Monday, the 14th December, 2026 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur."

The upcoming session will be the third of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is likely to be tabled during the session, along with several key Bills.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a series of decisions taken at the state Cabinet meeting, including an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the continuation of the Ayushman Asom Yojana and Rs 108.81 crore to support free college admissions for students under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet had also approved enhanced ex-gratia assistance for families of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) employees, improvements in the procurement mechanism for school teaching-learning materials and measures to strengthen Sanskrit studies in the state.

"In today's #AssamCabinet meeting, we approved ₹200cr for continuing Ayushman Asom Yojana ₹108cr to support free admission in colleges, enhanced ex-gratia for SSA employees Better mechanism for school teaching-learning material procurement Boost to Sanskrit studies," he wrote.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, in a major step towards ensuring accessible healthcare for over 40 lakh families in Assam, the State Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the implementation of the Ayushman Asom scheme. The initiative aims to ensure continuity of healthcare benefits and strengthen the state's healthcare protection framework. (ANI)