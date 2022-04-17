Assam: Heavy rainfall, storms claim 14 lives, damages over 12,000 houses in 2 days

Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, started on a sad note for people in many districts with heavy storms claiming 14 lives and damaging over 12,000 houses in 2 days, according to the state disaster management authority.

Guwahati: At least 14 people, including two minors, were killed over the past two days as severe storms and rains lashed various parts of Assam. Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, started on a sad note for people in many districts with heavy storms claiming 14 lives and damaging over 12,000 houses in 2 days, according to the state disaster management authority.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 8 people died on Friday—4 in Dibrugarh district, 3 in Barpeta and 1 in Goalpara. While the death in Goalpara was due to lightning, seven others in Dibrugarh and Barpeta were due to storm.

On Saturday, 2 deaths were reported from Baksa, 1 in Dibrugarh and 3 in Tinsukia districts. All the deaths were due to storms. Victims in Baksa and Tinsukia died after trees uprooted by storm fell on them.

The ASDMA report also stated that 5,809 kutcha houses and 655 pucca houses were partially damaged, whereas as many as 853 kutcha houses and 27 pucca houses were fully damaged. Apart from it, 34 other institutions in 12 districts were also affected by heavy rainfall and severe storm in the state.

Parts of the Northeast have been marked by torrential rainfall since the beginning of the month. In an advisory issued earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya till April 18.